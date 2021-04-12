$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Manning

Lottery officials say more than 4,800 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing and more than 3,300 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.