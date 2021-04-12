$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Manning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Check your tickets! Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say a winning ticket was sold in Manning for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.
According to Lottery officials, the winning ticket was bought at Tanner’s at 3088 Alex Harvin Highway.
Lottery officials say the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, April 10, for a prize of $100,000 and had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000.
The winning numbers for the Palmetto Cash 5 on Saturday, April 10 were 21 - 30 - 33 - 35 - 37 Power-Up: 2
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Lottery officials say more than 4,800 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing and more than 3,300 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.