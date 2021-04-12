Hundreds in Rock Hill Community attend prayer vigil to mourn prominent doctor, wife, and grandchildren killed in shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday night the Rock Hill community mourned the loss of prominent doctor, Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara, and their 9 and 5 year old grandchildren, Adah and Noah. Family, friends, and community members celebrated their lives through a memorial service and vigil at Fountain Park in Rock Hill.
All four were killed in a shooting in their York County home. James Lewis and Robert Shook, who were working at the home were also fatally shot.
With many shedding tears and sharing laughs, the Rock hill community remembered the impact that Robert, Barbara, and their two grandchildren had.
“This is not the end for Robert and Barbara and Adah and Noah,” Reverend Bob Elliot of Edgemoor ARP Church, said. “They have received his heavenly reward.”
Shelly Dunn, who cleaned the Lesslie’s house for the last 19 years, said that they were the most genuine people she had ever met.
“Noah and Ada—we would play with them,” Dunn said tearfully. “All of their family, they just made us feel like we were part of their family.”
Through prayer and music the community lifted the family up; and through tributes remembered their joy and the way they loved others. One of the Lesslies’ granddaughters, Caris, shared a letter she received just one week ago from her grandmother.
“You are blessing. You are loved. I am so blessed to be your nanna,” Caris read.
Elliott said Robert and Barbara lived their lives for Christ, serving for decades in their church and at Camp Joy.
“I served on the fourth session of Camp Joy every summer for twenty something years; I was the pastor, Robert was the doctor, and Miss B was one of the bible teachers,” Elliott said.
Jon Oliphant, the First ARP Church Associate Pastor where the Lesslies’ were members, shared that to know Adah and Noah was to love them”
“My first thought of Ada was her loving smile. It was an outward reflection of the joy in her heart. She loved people well,” Oliphant said.
“Noah’s exuberance and energy could not be missed; that boy went 100 miles per hour all the time,” Oliphant added.
Some of the Lesslie’s friends tell me that their goal was for other’s to see Christ through them and today was a celebration of their lives, faith, and eternal hope.
Officials said there will be a private funeral service on Wednesday for the family.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.