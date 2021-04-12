Homeowner shoots naked intruder

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homeowner shot a man who tried to break into their home early Monday morning, officials say.
Law enforcement responded to the home along Bulger Road in Alkol, West Virginia after receiving a call that a naked man was attempting to break into the home.
While on the way to the scene, law enforcement was informed that the accused intruder had been shot by the homeowner after breaking into the home.
According to West Virginia State Police, Jeffery Roberts II, 28, had broken the door to the residence to get inside. Troopers say the homeowner shot Roberts once in the shoulder.
He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
