FIRST ALERT - Warm & breezy for the next few days

By Adam Clark | April 11, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 4:29 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got sunshine, warm temps and a little wind today and Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Tons-o-sun for today with highs in the mid 80s.
  • Mostly sunny and a continued breeze Tuesday with low to mid 80s.
  • Mid 80s Wednesday, and a few showers in the late afternoon possible.
  • Cooling off Thursday, back to the mid 70s.
First Alert Weather Summary

We have a high pressure ridge over the south for the next couple of days. Expect breezy winds gusting up to 20-25mph this afternoon and highs reaching the mid 80s. Skies are sunny today.

Tuesday we have lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the low 80s. High pressure moves into Central Florida and a northwest flow will keep us dry.

A small short wave over Alabama moves east Wednesday. This increases our cloud coverage and brings a 30% chance of some showers, especially by the late afternoon into the evening. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 80s.

We cool off Thursday with lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the mid 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Friday morning we are down into the mid 40s, our coolest morning this week! Highs get back into the low to mid 70s once again by the afternoon.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. 30% chance of a shower or two by the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the mid 70s.

Friday: Starting off cool with mid 40s and highs reaching the mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies.

