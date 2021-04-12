First Alert Forecast: From the 80s to the 70s...we’re tracking slightly cooler weather in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Slightly cooler weather is expected this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. It will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.
· A cold front will bring a chance of showers to the Midlands late Wednesday into Thursday (20-30% chance).
· Highs will fall from the mid 80s into the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday behind the front.
· A couple of showers are possible for your weekend. Highs will be in the 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Most of the day should stay dry. It will be warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Another warm day is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, giving way to a few showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40% by Wednesday evening and down to about 20% early Thursday.
Most of the day Thursday will be dry. However, you’ll notice a big difference with our temperatures. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s. (Our average high is about 75 degrees this time of the year.)
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Friday under partly cloudy skies.
A couple of showers are possible this weekend, but for now, rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (20%). Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
