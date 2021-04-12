Deputies arrest 17-year-old accused in teenager’s murder

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teenager.
Authorities charged the male teenager with the murder of a 14-year-old that happened near Santee on Oct. 5, 2020. The suspect was charged after a warrant was obtained last Thursday.
“This has been a lengthy and non-stop investigation to get a resolution in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have made an arrest, and we are continuing the investigation to find out who else may be involved.”
Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road home said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area resulting in the victim’s death.
Multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old as the shooter, Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators said.
Ravenell said more arrests are possible.
