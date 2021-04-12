Deputies arrest 17-year-old accused in teenager’s murder

Crime scene (Source: Gray Media)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 5:35 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teenager.

Authorities charged the male teenager with the murder of a 14-year-old that happened near Santee on Oct. 5, 2020. The suspect was charged after a warrant was obtained last Thursday.

“This has been a lengthy and non-stop investigation to get a resolution in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have made an arrest, and we are continuing the investigation to find out who else may be involved.”

Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road home said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area resulting in the victim’s death.

Multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old as the shooter, Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators said.

Ravenell said more arrests are possible.

