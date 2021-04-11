RCSD: Man wanted in connection with shooting at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station.
The incident occurred around 12 a.m. at the El Cheapo on Percival Road.
Officials say the suspect shot another man. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
