Coach Knight earns career win No. 70

Newberry, S.C. (WIS) - Longtime Newberry head football coach Todd Knight reaches a new milestone.
On Saturday night, Knight collected his 70th career victory. He’s now two wins shy of tying the school record.
The Wolves crushed their opponent on the home turf for the second consecutive week. Newberry defeated Wingate 34-9 to conclude the spring season with a 5-1 record.
Tailback Mario Anderson led the charge on the ground. He rushed for a game-high 121 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Dre Harris added 90 yards on the ground while rushing and throwing for a touchdown.
