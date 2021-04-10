SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in Sumter collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has died following a collision on Boulevard Road.
The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the City of Sumter.
Officials say a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 and a 2012 Toyota Corolla were both traveling east on Boulevard Road when the Suzuki attempted to pass the Toyota on the left.
As the Suzuki attempted to pass, the Toyota made a left turn onto Ridgeway Street. The Suzuki then struck the driver’s side door of the Toyota.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Toyota was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.