Police: Man allegedly punches MBPD detention officer in the face

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after allegedly punching a detention officer in the face in Horry County, authorities said.
According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Chris Randall Fugate was charged in connection to the incident.
The report states an officer was dispatched to the Myrtle Beach Jail at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a reported assault that happened while attempting to transport Fugate to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Police said the suspect struck a detention officer with a closed fist, and that the attack was unprovoked.
The victim told other officers that Fugate continued to advance toward him, so he deployed his taser.
The suspect was then subdued and taken into custody.
Fugate was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process.
Online records also show he is charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $17,584 bond as of Friday.
