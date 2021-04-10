Man shot, killed while driving in Sumter, police say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police have released new details in a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Sumter.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, police say 27-year-old Alki Williams, of Mayesville, was driving on Broad Street when someone in a white vehicle drove up beside his car and fired a gun before speeding away.
Williams was killed in the shooting.
He was found dead in his vehicle in a parking lot on Broad Street very close to where he was shot.
Officers said the shooting was isolated and “Williams likely knew the shooter.”
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.P3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.
