Judge denies bond for woman accused of assaulting infants at Charleston daycare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge Saturday morning denied bond for a daycare worker who was arrested on charges relating to the assault of three infants at a West Ashley daycare.
Tina Rose Nye, 55, faces two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of second-degree assault and battery and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to jail records.
Parents of her alleged victims spoke during Nye’s bond hearing but did not wish to appear on camera.
She was accused of assaulting infants between the ages of 3 months old and 5 months old, according to affidavits released from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on Wednesday when officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Carousel Early Childhood Center for an assault that reportedly happened on Monday involving a 5-month-old child.
Authorities say security video inside of the infant room showed the suspect holding the victim upside down by the legs and repeatedly shaking the victim in a violent manner.
In addition, court records state the suspect swung the victim’s body upright without any support to the victim’s head or body. About an hour later, authorities say the footage showed the suspect repeatedly and violently shaking the victim without supporting the victim’s head or neck.
A few minutes later investigators said the suspect slapped the victim’s buttocks and held the victim while repeatedly shaking him.
Another arrest affidavit states that on the same day the suspect was seen on video repeatedly striking one of the victims in the back using what authorities described as a “palm-heel” strike.
“As the defendant struck the victim’s back, the infant victim’s head moved back and forth in rapid motion,” the affidavit states. “The victim was in obvious distress based upon the auditory cries.”
She’s also accused of striking one of the infants in the head after the child was heard crying while resting on the suspect’s shoulder.
The Charleston Police Department said during the bond hearing they were investigating to determine whether there were additional incidents at the daycare.
South Carolina Department of Social Services Danielle Jones said Saturday afternoon the agency is aware of the arrest and is working with area law enforcement to investigate..
