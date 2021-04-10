Hundreds of walk-in J&J vaccinations available today in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A walk-in vaccination clinic in Orangeburg County says plenty of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine doses are available Saturday, April 10.
It’s happening until 5 p.m. at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 13025 Old Number Six Hwy in Eutawville.
Officials said 450 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. The J&J vaccine only requires one dose.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control is on site to administer the vaccines.
Can’t make this clinic? Click or tap here to learn how to make a vaccine appointment and see other opportunities.
