‘He was my best friend.’ Father of HVAC technician killed in York Co. shooting says he was a good man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is in mourning after the tragic killing of five people in York County. The only survivor is fighting for his life in the hospital.
Police say former NFL player Phillip Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and their two grandkids, Adah and Noah. Moments before, police say he shot two HVAC technicians working outside the home.
Robert Shook is in the hospital, his partner James Lewis was found dead at the scene.
WBTV News spoke to James’ dad, Thomas Lewis who said his son was his best friend. He said he moved down to the Charlotte area to be closer to his son and grandkids.
“He kept everyone in stitches most of the time, a very funny man,” said Thomas Lewis. “Soft spoken, never any harsh words.”
Thomas Lewis said his son was the type of guy who would do anything for anyone and not ask for anything in return.
“The old saying give you the shirt off your back, that was James,” said Thomas. “He was a good man. He was my best friend.”
James was a single father of three. His dad says he became a HVAC technician to better support his kids, who are all under the age of 16.
Now his parents are handling questions when it comes to custody, while planning their son’s funeral.
“It just feels like I’m going to wake up out of a bad dream and then James will be back,” Thomas said.
His partner, Robert Shook is the sole survivor of this shooting. He was shot multiple times and is in the hospital tonight fighting for his life.
“As for Rob’s condition, we just ask that you continue to pray,” said Shook’s cousin, Heather Thompson.
Investigators continue to search for answers but there’s only one question on Lewis’s mind.
