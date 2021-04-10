Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Molly B

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Molly B, a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Sadly, her human passed away unexpectedly. Pawmetto Lifeline took her in and wants to help her find her true forever home.
Molly B has a great, quirky personality and will keep you laughing! She is a true comic.
She is a fabulous leash walker and beautifully crate trained and house trained. She loves to go for car rides in her special car seat that her foster mama will send with her new family.
Molly B loves playing with her plethora of toys and snuggling under the covers! She is the kind of dog that will love whoever scoops her up and takes care of her.
But she is also quite the princess! She loves to be the center of attention and would thrive as an only fur child. She can tolerate dog and cat visitors just fine as long as she knows she will be the princess of the house again once they leave.
Molly B would do best with older kids about 10 years and up because she doesn’t like to share her attention.
In true princess fashion, she can be a bit of a picky eater. She has different palates depending on the day – sometimes she prefers fish and then other times chicken or rice.
If you are ready to pamper this cute little 12 pound princess, fill out an adoption application at pawmettolifeline.org.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Molly B!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.