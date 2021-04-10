CDC finds no reason for concern with Johnson & Johnson vaccine following limited reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found no safety issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after four people were taken to hospital with adverse reactions following vaccination at the PNC Arena in Raleigh Thursday.
The CDC recommended continuing to administer the vaccine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) worked with the CDC and Wake County Public Health Department to investigate the limited number of cases where reactions were reported with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Of the more than 2,300 people who received the vaccine at the event, 18 experienced symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and feeling faint. Four were transported to hospital for observation; one person had an allergic reaction. All but one have been released.
Common temporary reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine include sore arm, headache, tiredness, and fever. Some people experience lightheadedness and nausea.
The CDC recommends the following measures to prevent adverse effects:
- Staying hydrated and having a snack before the appointment
- Taking slow, deep breaths and focusing on something relaxing before getting the vaccine
- Sitting or lying down after being vaccinated
In a news release, the NCDHHS provided information about an app that can be used after the vaccine:
The CDC has created a smartphone-based tool called V-safe that checks in on people after their COVID-19 vaccination. After enrolling, users receive regular text messages directing them to surveys where to report any problems or adverse reactions. V-safe allows people to quickly tell CDC if they have any side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on the answers to the web surveys, someone from CDC may call to check on the person and get more information.
Close to 175 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States to date.
