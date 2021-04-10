Carolina Girls Crowned National Champions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Girls dance team, one of the University of South Carolina Athletics Department’s spirit squads, placed first in the 2021 National Dance Alliance National Team Division I-A Finals.
The competition was concluded on Friday at Daytona Beach, Fla. The Gamecock squad placed first with 95.8 points, followed by the University of Louisville with 94.2 points and Iowa State University in third with 94.14 points.
This is the first national championship for the squad, coached by Lindsay Sprague . The Carolina Girls have placed in the top five every year since 2010 and most recently placed second in Division 1A Team Performance and third in Division 1A Jazz at the 2019 Championship.
Last year’s national collegiate championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Carolina Girls Dance Team was established in the fall of 2007. The Carolina Girls have since become well known for their entertaining performances at Williams-Brice Stadium and Colonial Life Arena. In addition to performing at South Carolina home football games and basketball games, the team also competes nationally at the National Dance Alliance’s Collegiate Championship each spring.
The national championship will be recognized at Sunday’s baseball game vs. Missouri and again on Sunday evening when Capstone will be lit in their honor.
The winning performance can be seen HERE.
