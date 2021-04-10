Boesel Ties School Record On Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. ---- Mackenzie Boesel tied the school record for career home runs with her 33rd on Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss at the Ole Miss Softball Complex. Boesel blasted the two-strike solo shot two batters into the 8-5 loss.
The current record, held by Alaynie Page, has stood since 2016. Boesel had already notably reached the school high marks for doubles, walks and assists by a second baseman. The long ball was her fifth of the season and first in SEC play.
South Carolina tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third thanks to Cayla Drotar’s two-run home run before a two-out wild pitch and Kenzi Maguire single in the top of the fourth gave the Garnet and Black a 5-3 lead heading to the bottom frame.
Rachel Vaughan (2-1) took the loss in the circle. She went 2.2 innings in relief. While she took the result, she held the Rebels scoreless in the first, second and third innings.
Maguire posted a 2-for-4 performance with a run and RBI. Carlie Henderson, who scored on the wild pitch, finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.
