27-year-old man shot, killed in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the man killed in a shooting in north Columbia on Wednesday.
Officers got a ShotSpotter alert about a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Farmview Street, off North Main Street near Colonial Drive, around 7 p.m.
ShotSpotter is technology that can detect the sound of a gunshot and alert police to the location of the gunfire.
Officers found a man dead when they got to the location.
Friday, the coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Tony Geron Jr.
Investigators have conducted interviews but ask anyone with information about the crime to submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
