27-year-old man shot, killed in north Columbia

Man shot, killed in north Columbia
By Laurel Mallory | April 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 11:06 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the man killed in a shooting in north Columbia on Wednesday.

Officers got a ShotSpotter alert about a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Farmview Street, off North Main Street near Colonial Drive, around 7 p.m.

ShotSpotter is technology that can detect the sound of a gunshot and alert police to the location of the gunfire.

Officers found a man dead when they got to the location.

Friday, the coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Tony Geron Jr.

Investigators have conducted interviews but ask anyone with information about the crime to submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.