Several vehicles struck by gunfire in shooting at Crosland Park in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting at Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken.
On Thursday evening around 5 p.m., officials responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of York Street and Crosland Drive.
Upon arrival, officers located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.
There are still no reported victims at this time.
However, during the investigation, two subjects were arrested on unrelated drug charges.
This incident is still under investigation.
If you have any information on this crime, please call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.
Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.
