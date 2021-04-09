Poppell Named Gamecock Head Men’s and Women’s S&D Coach

In the 2016-17 season, Poppell helped coach Dressel to his fourth, fifth and sixth National Championships in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Butterfly. His mark of 40.00 set UF, NCAA, American and U.S. Open records. Dressel took home his second-straight Co-CSCAA Male Swimmer of the Year award as well. Along with Dressel, Mark Szaranek won the 200 IM National Championship, the first of his career. Newcomer Maxime Rooney became Poppell’s first SEC Male Freshman of the Year after his performance in the pool. A total of eight athletes took home 31 All-American honors. Poppell coached 11 of the women’s swimmers and two divers into qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Seven of those 13 were making their NCAA debut and 11 of the 13 will return for competition this coming season. Under his direction, Autumn Finke was named All-SEC Second Team and Emma Ball earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.