Missing, endangered SC woman last seen April 1

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Anderson County are searching for a missing, endangered woman last seen on April 1.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Peggy Griffin Turner, 56, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., April 1, in the 2300 block of S. McDuffie St. in Anderson.
Police do not have a description of what she was wearing at the time of her departure.
Officials say Turner has been diagnosed with a condition that requires medication that she has not taken since her disappearance.
She is approximately 5′7″ and 215 lbs. She has short blonde hair and hazel eyes.
If you see Peggy or have information regarding her location, you are urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.
