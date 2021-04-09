Martin receives preliminary approval from board on 2-year extension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina Board of Trustees approved to amend coach Frank Martins contract. The decision came just before noon on Friday.
If given full board approval, Martin will receive a two year extension that will take him thru March 31, 2025.
During the month-long wait to decide on Martin’s future, six Gamecocks on last season’s roster either declared for the NBA draft or entered the transfer portal or both.
Martin completed his ninth season at Carolina last March with a loss to Ole Miss at the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks finished the past season at 6-15 overall—his first losing season since 2014, Martin’s second year running the program.
The 2020-21 season featured unusual circumstances for every single program throughout the country. Multiple COVID-19 pauses created an additional layer of challenges.
Martin personally battled COVID-19 on two separate occasions. The second bout in January took its toll on him both physically and mentally.
The team played only one game in December at Houston. Several days later, the Cougars paused basketball operations because nearly their entire team contracted the virus.
Unfortunately, the Gamecock men’s basketball program suffered a similar fate and halted team activities for weeks. They did not play again until January 2nd, 2021.
Shortly after the return, Carolina had its second COVID-related pause. They had a 10-day layoff between their game against Texas A&M and LSU on January 16th. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin, and Doug Edwards, who handles student-athlete development, were not in attendance.
Martin’s tenure has featured unprecedented success at Carolina. He guided the program to its best season in history during the 2016-17 campaign. That season the Gamecocks went to their first-ever Final Four and recorded a school record of 26 wins.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.