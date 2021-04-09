Man charged with murder in deadly Columbia shooting

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, someone found the victim on South Beltline Boulevard near Rosewood Drive. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | April 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 4:28 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia.

The shooting happened Saturday, April 3 on South Beltline Boulevard.

Charles Fulk, 27, of Graham, North Carolina, was found dead in a parking lot of the Shandon Crossing Apartments with a gunshot wound to his upper body, officials said.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Ahmad Cook II, 22, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Cook is expected back in court May 14, records show.

