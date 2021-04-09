Man charged with murder in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia.
The shooting happened Saturday, April 3 on South Beltline Boulevard.
Charles Fulk, 27, of Graham, North Carolina, was found dead in a parking lot of the Shandon Crossing Apartments with a gunshot wound to his upper body, officials said.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Ahmad Cook II, 22, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Cook is expected back in court May 14, records show.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.