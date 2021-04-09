Golfer’s ball lands on mammoth alligator in South Carolina

OKATIE, S.C. (WIS) - Golfing in South Carolina can come with its fair share of hazards. Perhaps none are greater than having your ball land on a mammoth alligator!
South Carolina golfer David Ksieniewicz found that out the hard way on Monday when his ball landed on a gator at Okatie Spring Island Club in Beaufort County.
David’s daughter, Kristine Robinson posted a photo of the moment on her social media account and the image has garnered attention from around the world.
So, what do you do as a golfer in this situation?
Robinson wrote “Under rule 16.1, which addresses “abnormal course conditions,” the player is “entitled to take relief with no penalty.” Which is good, because we determined that my dad David Ksieniewicz should PROBABLY consider this dangerously shanked shot UNPLAYABLE & start over.”
