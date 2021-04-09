First Alert Forecast: Isolated thunder today and also tomorrow afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few showers and storms in the Midlands over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few showers and storms this afternoon (30% chance) with mid 80s for high temps.
· We have a few storms move through in the late afternoon Saturday (40% chance).
· Some showers are possible early Sunday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Highs will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 70s late next week into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got another warm day today, with a little more humidity too. The heat and humidity along with a stalling cold front will bring a 30% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 80s.
A warm front starts to make its way into the Midlands Saturday. There’s a 40% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. Otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday we are cooling off as a cold front pushes through. Not by much though, with highs still above average in the upper 70s. But drier air filters in behind the front making it feel cooler.
Monday we have high pressure over the region and sunny skies. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 80s. Tuesday looks warm with upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.