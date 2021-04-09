FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms tonight, then a few strong storms Saturday PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few showers and storms for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day! We’ll likely see scattered showers and storms, mainly by afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Some showers are possible Sunday (20-30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Monday brings sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.
· Highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday, then our temperatures will fall into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, stay weather aware. A few isolated showers and/or storms are possible (20-30% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a slow-moving cold front will bring us some unsettled weather Saturday and possibly into Sunday.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day.
On Saturday, as the front pushes closer to our area, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms (50% chance). In fact, on Saturday, the best chance for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms for most of the Midlands as of this writing.
Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, lightning and some brief heavy rain. We’ll keep you posted. A few showers could linger overnight into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
The cold front will slide through the area Sunday. As a result, a few showers could linger into Sunday, but we’re not expecting a washout (20-30% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Monday will be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. On Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s.
By Thursday, highs will sink into the mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storm Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the 60s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Some Lingering Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.