Congressman Ralph Norman says slain doctor was friend of 40 years, speaks about possible motive for deadly shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Congressman Ralph Norman said he was ‘shocked’ to hear that Dr. Robert Lesslie, Lesslie’s wife Barbara, two of their grandchildren, and another man, Robert Lewis of Gaston County, were killed in a shooting Wednesday. The deadly shooting happened at Lesslie’s home on Marshall Road in York County. Investigators believe the suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams, took his own life after the shooting.