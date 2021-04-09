Community mourns prominent doctor, his wife, grandchildren and maintenance worker

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WIS) - The murder of a prominent doctor in York County has shaken the town of Rock Hill.
Dr. Robert Lesslie was murdered inside his Marshall Road home, along with his wife and two grandchildren.
A maintenance worker was also fatally injured in the shooting. A separate maintenance worker also sustained injuries but is recovering in the hospital.
Dr. Lesslie’s patients spoke about how is murder has affected them and his legacy in the community.
Teresa Miller was Dr. Lesslie’s patient for the last 14 years.
“He was wonderful. He took time with everybody. He wasn’t one who listened to your heart and then left. He would listen to your problems. He was really great,” Miller said.
When she learned that he was gunned down inside his home she was shocked.
“The children were so young. You can’t grasp it or take it all in at first,” Miller said.
Friends and coworkers left teddy bears and flowers outside of Dr. Lesslie’s clinic.
One woman who worked for him made a sign. She’s reached out to former co-workers and staff members to make sure they’re okay.
“It really affected me so I can’t imagine the staff that’s still under him. What they must be going through,” Pauline McCollough said.
“It’s a great loss. He was a pillar in the community. If you needed anything he was there. Everyone here is going to miss him greatly,” Miller said.
There is a prayer vigil for the family is scheduled for Sunday at Fountain Park.
