Columbia Fireflies searching for 2021 National Anthem performers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies has announced that fans can now audition to perform the National Anthem for 2021 home games.
Soloists and group performers of all ages are encouraged to audition.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, auditions will be held virtually with performers submitting audition tapes online.
Audition tapes must be uploaded to ColumbiaFireflies.com by the end of the day on Sunday, April 18.
Those who have performed in the past must audition again.
The Fireflies host 60 home games between May 11 and September 16. Performances during the season are not guaranteed to those who auditioned.
Those that are selected to perform will receive four complimentary tickets to the game for the night of their performance.
Anyone with questions or concerns can email Halle West at hwest@columbiafireflies.com.
