CIS Midlands Oyster Roast will raise money for students, families in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Communities In Schools of the Midlands, a local nonprofit will host its Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser on Saturday, April 10 from 5-8 pm.
The annual event is a 15-year tradition, once known as a potluck event organized by staff to raise funds to support at-risk youth. Money raised at the event will benefit the organization and support over 3,000 students in Lexington and Richland Counties.
The Annual Oyster Roast event will include a live performance by Reggie Sullivan Duo, fresh steamed oysters, local craft beer and wine bar, and a variety of delicious foods and desserts.
This year the event has been moved outdoors to practice social distancing and masks are required for entry. A limited number of tickets are on sale for purchase to include meals-to-go. Visit the event website https://cismor.eventbrite.com.
To learn more about Communities In Schools of the Midlands visit www.cism.org.
