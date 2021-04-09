5-year-old Ashland girl found safe, mother says

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-year-old Ashland girl who was last seen on April 7 has been found safe, according to the child’s mother.
Aryiah Ross was reported missing on April 8 just before 10 p.m., but police say her whereabouts are unknown since April 7 at 7 p.m.
She was last seen with Crystal Pitman. Officers did not specify the relationship between Ross and Pitman, though they do not believe foul play is involved. The child’s family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned that they haven’t heard from either of them since Wednesday.
Ross was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants, and white shoes. She is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 39 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Pitman is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Pitman is possibly driving a silver Ford Focus (4-door) with VA license plates UPL 3571.
Anyone with information on Pitman’s whereabouts should call (804) 730-6140.
