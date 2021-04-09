5-year-old Ashland girl found safe, mother says

5-year-old Ashland girl found safe, mother says
Ariyah Ross (Source: Ashland Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 9, 2021 at 2:28 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 12:09 PM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-year-old Ashland girl who was last seen on April 7 has been found safe, according to the child’s mother.

Aryiah Ross was reported missing on April 8 just before 10 p.m., but police say her whereabouts are unknown since April 7 at 7 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 5-year-old girl that family members haven’t seen since Wednesday evening
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 5-year-old girl that family members haven’t seen since Wednesday evening (Source: Ashland Police Department)

She was last seen with Crystal Pitman. Officers did not specify the relationship between Ross and Pitman, though they do not believe foul play is involved. The child’s family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned that they haven’t heard from either of them since Wednesday.

Woman who is believed to be with missing 5-year-old
Woman who is believed to be with missing 5-year-old (Source: Ashland Police Department)

Ross was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants, and white shoes. She is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 39 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Pitman is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Pitman is possibly driving a silver Ford Focus (4-door) with VA license plates UPL 3571.

Anyone with information on Pitman’s whereabouts should call (804) 730-6140.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.