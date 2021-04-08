TROPICS: Heads up!  Researchers at Colorado State University predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckle up! Researchers at Colorado State University have issued their forecast for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Buckle up! Researchers at Colorado State University have issued their forecast for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Researchers at Colorado State University are predicting an above-average 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The university issued its forecast Thursday.
Researchers are predicting 17 named storms this season and eight hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, four are predicted to be major storms. Major hurricanes are rated Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an average Atlantic hurricane season sees about 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Researchers say the likely absence of El Nino is a primary factor for the above-average activity in the tropics this season.
El Nino typically causes fewer hurricanes to develop largely due to more vertical wind shear, which tears tropical systems apart. The atmosphere is also typically more stable during El Nino patterns.
Sea surface temperatures are also expected to be warmer than average, which supports more activity in the tropics.
Here is a link to Colorado State University’s report:
The first name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Ana, followed by Bill and Claudette.
The Atlantic Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends November 30.
