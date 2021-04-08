Town of Pine Ridge announces new police chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Pine Ridge has announced that Andre’ T. Williams has been selected as the new police chief.
Chief Williams will be officially sworn on Tuesday, April 13 during a town hall meeting. Due to CDC guidelines on social distancing, there will be limited seating available.
Williams is a native of the Jonesville community located in Colleton County. In 2011, Williams graduated from Claflin University with a BA degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Sociology. He later went on to serve in the United States Army and Army National Guard.
In 1993, Williams began his career in law enforcement with the Department of Corrections in Allendale. He has served as a corporal, a shift sergeant, and an assistant leader of the Rapid Response Team.
In 2001, Williams joined the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office where he worked in road patrol, investigations, and the narcotics unit.
Williams served as a member of the SWAT TEAM (CCSO), trained in Active Shooter, and as a member of the U.S. Marshall Task Force.
In 2011, Williams was appointed Chief of Police for the City of Chester where he served 4 years. In 2015, Williams served as Chief of Security for eight schools in the Chester County School District.
In 2017, Williams returned to the Department of Corrections as a State Agent Internal Affairs Investigator. In 2018, Williams was appointed Chief of Police for the City of Kingstree, where he served 3 years.
Williams is an active member of the National Chief Association and South Carolina Chief Association. In 2014, he also completed South Carolina Law Enforcement Commanders School.
Williams is married to TreVonda P. Williams and together they share a blended family of 6.
In his spare time, he enjoys watching NFL Football, hunting, and fishing.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.