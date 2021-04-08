Sole survivor in deadly York County shooting called for help after being shot multiple times, family says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A sixth person injured in a shooting that killed five others in York County Wednesday remains hospitalized in critical condition. Robert Shook was the only one to survive the shooting.
Shook, of Cherryville, was shot multiple times while working at a home on Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. His work partner, 38-year-old James Lewis, was killed in the shooting, officials say.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, and their two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, were also killed in the shooting, according to deputies.
Shook’s family says he was able to call for help. He has since been in multiple surgeries.
The gunman in the shooting was a former NFL pro Phillip Adams, the Associated Press reports. Adams killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
Shook is a husband and a father to three children, age 7, 13 and 18. Shook was taken to the hospital after the shooting with serious injuries before going into surgery. He is fighting for his life, according to family.
“He is a hard-working man who put himself through school to become a certified hearing and air service worker, to provide for his family,” Shook’s cousin, Heather Michele, said. “He is just a wonderful, wonderful man.”
Lewis and Shook worked together at GSM Services in Gastonia.
GSM released the following statement Thursday:
GSM stopped all service calls Thursday.
