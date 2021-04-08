Man shot, killed in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in north Columbia.
Officers got a ShotSpotter alert about a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Farmview Street, off North Main Street near Colonial Drive, around 7 p.m.
ShotSpotter is technology that can detect the sound of a gunshot and alert police to the location of the gunfire.
Officers found a man dead when they got to the location. He has not yet been identified.
Investigators have conducted interviews but ask anyone with information about the crime to submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
