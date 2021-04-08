Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council presents “Stay in at the Drive-In”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a family movie night? And you don’t have to leave the comfort or safety of your car.
The Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, will present “Stay in at the Drive-In.” It’s a free, outdoor family screening of “The Lion King” Friday, April 9.
During the pandemic, a family night at the movies has been one of the things that most people have missed, but LRADAC’s Prevention Team and the Midlands Alcohol Enforcement Team (AET) say the show must go on.
The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in a COVID-safe, family-friendly environment in the parking lot of the Airport Campus of Midlands Technical College,1260 Lexington Drive in West Columbia.
Beyond the free showing of The Lion King, student-made short films about substance misuse prevention will be shown before the main attraction. In addition, LRADAC Prevention Staff and the AET will also be handing out Prevention Resources treat bags, educational materials on substance misuse, and free refreshments.
Space reservations are suggested and can be made online at https://bit.ly/3w8xCA6. For more information, contact Kimberly Henry-Myers at 803-667-7876 or by email at Khenry-myers@lradac.org.
