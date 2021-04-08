Investigation underway after two shot in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot Wednesday night in Camden, officials say.
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the Hermitage Trailer Park. Police say neither of the victims appear to have life threatening injuries and they are currently being treated by medical personnel.
Officials say the motive is unknown at this time and no suspects have been identified in the shooting.
If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or you can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers.
