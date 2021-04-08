Helicopters, drones used in search for possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement helicopters and drones are being used to look for a possibly armed and dangerous suspect in York County.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black hoodie and camo pants last seen in the area of Marshall Road, Rock Hill.
Officials are asking citizens in the area to stay inside their homes and lock their doors during the search for the suspect.
If anyone sees or hears anything suspicious, deputies are asking you to call 911 right away.
Deputies are instructing the media to please keep helicopters away from the area.
York County Sheriff’s Office drones and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter is on the way.
Officials say the suspect is possibly armed and dangerous. Anyone who has contact or information should call 911 immediately.
