First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers and storms for Friday and part of your weekend

On Saturday, as the front pushes closer to our area and eventually through the Midlands, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms (50-60% chance). In fact, on Saturday, the best chance for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening for now. More wet weather is possible overnight into early Sunday morning. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you and let you know if we post an Alert Day. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.