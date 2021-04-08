First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers and storms for Friday and part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few showers and storms in the Midlands over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· A few afternoon/evening storms are possible Friday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· On Saturday, we’ll likely see scattered showers and storms, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Some showers are possible early Sunday (20-30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Highs will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 60s and 70s late next week into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and/or storms are possible (20% chance). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
A slow-moving cold front will bring us some unsettled weather Friday and Saturday and possibly into early Sunday.
Ahead of the front, we’ll see more moisture moving in from our south. This will give us a little more moisture to work with for showers and storms to develop here and there on Friday.
We’re forecasting a few widely scattered showers and storms in the Midlands Friday (30-40% chance), mainly by afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
On Saturday, as the front pushes closer to our area and eventually through the Midlands, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms (50-60% chance). In fact, on Saturday, the best chance for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening for now. More wet weather is possible overnight into early Sunday morning. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you and let you know if we post an Alert Day. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
Some showers are possible Sunday, but we’re not expecting a washout (20-30% chance). Highs will be in the upper 70s.
High temperatures will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week into next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm Possible (20%). Low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Storms (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50-60%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
