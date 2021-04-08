First Alert Forecast: More clouds today and tracking some showers and thunder this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More clouds move in today and temps will continue to be warm. There’s a chance of some isolated storms Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Warm again today with more clouds by the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.
· Better chance of rain and thunder Thursday and Friday, 40-50%.
· We have clouds in the morning and some sun by the afternoon. Expect a few showers (20%).
· Highs will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 70s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Clouds are on the increase today with temps topping off in the low 80s. High pressure is moving off shore and a cold front is attempting to move into our region.
The ridge of high pressure will make it slow down Friday and we have continued highs in the low 80s out ahead of this front. We will also see a 40% chance of showers and storms. Mainly in the late afternoon and evening.
Saturday the front stalls and we have a 50% chance of seeing some scattered showers and some thunder as well. Morning lows are near 61 and highs reach the low 80s.
Sunday morning we have lows in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers as high pressure starts to build in from the west.
We stay warm Monday with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the low 80s. Skies will be sunny.
Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (30%). Highs near 79.
