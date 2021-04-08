First Alert Forecast: More clouds today and tracking some showers and thunder this weekend.

First Alert Forecast: More clouds today and tracking some showers and thunder this weekend.
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | April 7, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:36 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More clouds move in today and temps will continue to be warm. There’s a chance of some isolated storms Friday and Saturday.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Warm again today with more clouds by the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.

· Better chance of rain and thunder Thursday and Friday, 40-50%.

· We have clouds in the morning and some sun by the afternoon. Expect a few showers (20%).

· Highs will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 70s by Wednesday.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

Clouds are on the increase today with temps topping off in the low 80s. High pressure is moving off shore and a cold front is attempting to move into our region.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The ridge of high pressure will make it slow down Friday and we have continued highs in the low 80s out ahead of this front. We will also see a 40% chance of showers and storms. Mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Saturday the front stalls and we have a 50% chance of seeing some scattered showers and some thunder as well. Morning lows are near 61 and highs reach the low 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Sunday morning we have lows in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers as high pressure starts to build in from the west.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

We stay warm Monday with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the low 80s. Skies will be sunny.

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (30%). Highs near 79.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.