DHEC reports rabid raccoon in Camden

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - State officials said they found a rabid raccoon in Camden.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a warning about the rabid animal to people who live between 1400 block of Fair Street near Rectory Square Park and the 1000 block of Fair Street near City Hall Park.
The animal tested positive for rabies on April 6. State officials said the raccoon is now dead.
Health officials urge residents in the area to be careful around wild or stray animals.
They shared the following warning for the community:
If you have reason to believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Sumter office at (803) 778-6548 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Sumter office. This is especially important as rabies has been confirmed in your area. Use caution when handling injured pets and avoid contact with wounds and saliva. Take any injured pet to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and administration of a rabies vaccination can be discussed.
Please remember proof of rabies vaccinations for pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets) is required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
If your pet does not have a current rabies vaccination, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible for an appointment. For more information on rabies or to find a low-cost rabies clinic in South Carolina, visit our website: www.scdhec.gov/rabies.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.