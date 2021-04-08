Citizens take advantage of LMC walk-in vaccination clinic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to an increase in supplies, Lexington Medical Center is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.
After the announcement was made on Monday, April 5, many South Carolinians took advantage of the option to get the vaccine without an appointment.
Aquilla Hicks received her second dose of the vaccine at an LMC clinic set up at Brookland Baptist Church.
“I’m high risk. I got lupus, arthritis, and fibromyalgia,” Hicks said.
While many received the vaccine this afternoon, clinic organizers said they didn’t as many people as they usually do.
“I do think we could handle more volume with Spring Break. It’s affected us just a little bit. We do have open appointments at this facility and the main campus,” Lara Lott Moore with Lexington Medical Center said.
Hicks stressed the importance of everyone getting their vaccine shot. “Get it. You’d rather be safe than sorry. If you get sick you will wish you had gotten it.”
Clinic organizers also announced they will be consolidating the two previous clinics into one. That clinic will be located at Brookland Baptist Church.
“We’re trying to bring it together and have it in one location. We’re going to expand here at the church and maybe double or triple what we’re doing here now. We’re going to bring everyone together and make it easier,” Moore said.
The clinic will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Individuals with questions can speak to a Lexington Medical representative at 1-803-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
