Richland Co. deputies searching for 15-year-old reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Sanaa Amenhotop was last seen leaving her residence in Northeast Columbia on April 5.
Officials say she has not been heard from since.
Amenhotop is described as a 5′5 black female with long brown braids and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black NASA shirt, a black and brown throw around her shoulders, light blue jeans, and pink crocs.
Anyone with information about Amenhotop’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
