Officials searching for Aiken man reported missing

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for community assistance to help locate a 23-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Cannon Richardson was last seen at approximately 11:15 am on the 1100 block of Gregg Hwy.
Richardson is described 5′7 black male with curly black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 185 lbs and wears glasses.
Officials say Richardson suffers from diminished mental capacity.
Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 1-803-642-7620.
