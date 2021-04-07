Missing 10-year-old in Laurens County found safe

HICKORY TAVERN, S.C. (WYFF) - A missing 10-year-old in Laurens County has been found and is safe.
Deputies said the search happened in the area of Cowens Bridge Road and Highway 101 in Hickory Tavern.
Harley Arrington had last been seen wearing blue pajamas with basketballs on them and a blue and green jacket.
Deputies had asked people to avoid the area because tracking K-9s were being used.
Deputies alerted WYFF News 4 just before 11:30 a.m. that Harley had been found.
Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.