Lugoff man injured in accidental shooting

Lugoff man injured in accidental shooting
Police Lights (Source: WWNY)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 11:06 AM

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Kershaw County say an accidental shooting Wednesday morning sent a man from Lugoff to the hospital.

According to officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, a resident accidentally shot himself in the leg while performing maintenance on his rifle around 9 a.m..

Police say that rumors of an active shooter in the area are false.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injury. The status of his medical condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.