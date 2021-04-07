Lugoff man injured in accidental shooting

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Kershaw County say an accidental shooting Wednesday morning sent a man from Lugoff to the hospital.
According to officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, a resident accidentally shot himself in the leg while performing maintenance on his rifle around 9 a.m..
Police say that rumors of an active shooter in the area are false.
The man was taken to a local hospital for his injury. The status of his medical condition is unknown.
