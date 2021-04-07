First Alert Forecast: Warm today with low humidity, then some weekend storms in store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are warming up today, into the mid 80s. Then some storms are possible for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today we will get up to 87 with more sunshine.
· We’ll see a few more clouds on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
· Friday has a 30% chance of some showers and storms, then a 50% chance Saturday with temps near 80.
· Some showers are possible early Sunday (20%). Highs will be near 80.
First Alert Weather Story:
Skies are mostly sunny today with temps reaching the mid to upper 80s. High pressure is moving offshore and will continue to funnel in warm air from the southwest as the winds flow clockwise around it.
A cold front approaches, but our air is pretty dry right now with low humidity. So the front really only brings clouds Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.
The front stalls to our north and brings a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and thunder for Friday. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. The humidity levels are little higher as well.
Saturday a short wave in the jet stream swings over and increases our uplift and our moisture. This increases our chance of rain to 50%. We can expect a few storms as well. Morning lows are near 61 and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.
High pressure builds on Sunday, this clears us up. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s. However, there’s a 20% chance of a few showers in the early morning as our wave moves out of the region. So expect some clouds in the morning and then sunnier skies by the afternoon.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs near 80.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.