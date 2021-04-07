First Alert Forecast: Tracking some relief from the pollen with showers and storms Friday & Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some rain and storms, especially by Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· It will be warm Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll also see a few more clouds on Thursday with a couple of isolated showers and storms possible later in the day (20%).
· We’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40-50% each day for now.
· Some showers are possible early Sunday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· Highs will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
On Thursday, we’ll see filtered sunshine under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower/storm or two could develop later in the day Thursday in advance of a slow-moving cold front. Rain chances are around 20%. Most areas will be dry though. Still, it will be warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
The cold front will bring us some unsettled weather Friday and Saturday.
Ahead of the front, we’ll see more moisture moving in from our south. This will give us a little more moisture to work with for showers and storms to develop here and there. We’re forecasting widely scattered showers and storms in the Midlands Friday (40% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
On Saturday, as the front pushes closer to our area, we’ll see scattered showers and storms. (50-60% chance). In fact, on Saturday, the best chance for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening for now. More wet weather is possible overnight into early Sunday morning. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Some early showers are possible Sunday morning (20% chance). Highs will be near 80.
High temperatures will start next week in the 80s, then fall into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50-60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 80.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.