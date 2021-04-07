Deputies ask for help identifying man wanted for stealing 2 cases of beer

According to police, he went to the Spinx at 1619 Decker Boulevard just after 11 p.m. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 7, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 9:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man they say stole two cases of beer from a store in Columbia.

According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx at 1619 Decker Boulevard just after 11 p.m. on March 24. Police say a man took two cases of beer and then left without paying for them.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to submit a tip to crimesc.com. All tips will remain confidential.

